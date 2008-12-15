Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

docking entertainment system

DC350/12
1 award
  • Music system for business executives Music system for business executives Music system for business executives
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    docking entertainment system

    DC350/12
    1 award

    Music system for business executives

    Philips docking entertainment system DC350 plays music from iPhone/iPod and radio. It features a dock for iPhone/iPod to sync music, calendar and to-do lists from PC. Bluetooth® receiver allows hands-free mobile call or music streaming.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    docking entertainment system

    Music system for business executives

    Philips docking entertainment system DC350 plays music from iPhone/iPod and radio. It features a dock for iPhone/iPod to sync music, calendar and to-do lists from PC. Bluetooth® receiver allows hands-free mobile call or music streaming.

    Music system for business executives

    Philips docking entertainment system DC350 plays music from iPhone/iPod and radio. It features a dock for iPhone/iPod to sync music, calendar and to-do lists from PC. Bluetooth® receiver allows hands-free mobile call or music streaming.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    docking entertainment system

    Music system for business executives

    Philips docking entertainment system DC350 plays music from iPhone/iPod and radio. It features a dock for iPhone/iPod to sync music, calendar and to-do lists from PC. Bluetooth® receiver allows hands-free mobile call or music streaming.

    Similar products

    See all Docking station

      Music system for business executives

      connect, sync and play

      Bluetooth for hands-free calls

      Bluetooth for hands-free calls

      All Philips In-car units featuring Bluetooth are equipped with a built-in Bluetooth module for hands-free phone calls and music streaming from Bluetooth-enabled phones and audio devices. The pairing process is as easy as setting up typical Bluetooth headsets. You can transfer your phone contacts and save your favorite phonebook on the system. You can also easily switch your calls back to your phone for private conversations. With Bluetooth, you can pick up calls without hassle and drive safely with both hands on the wheel.

      Dual alarm time

      Dual alarm time

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other to wake up your partner.

      Bluetooth-enabled mobile phone

      Bluetooth-enabled mobile phone

      Enjoy music from multiple sources

      Enjoy music from multiple sources

      iPhone, iPod, radio and MP3-link

      iPhone, iPod, radio and MP3-link

      Charge your iPod and iPhone

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to your Philips player so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod/iPhone. The Philips player automattically charges your portable device while it is docked.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod
        • iPod mini
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod 5th Generation
        • iPod classic
        • iPod nano 1st Generation
        • iPod nano 2nd Generation
        • iPod nano 3rd Generation
        • iPod nano 4th Generation
        • iPod touch
        • iPod touch 2nd Generation

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM
        Station presets
        20
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto Store
        Antenna
        FM Antenna

      • Audio Playback

        Cradle playback mode
        • Charging iPhone
        • Charging iPod
        • Play and Pause
        • Next and Previous track
        • Fast forward and backward

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • Handsfree
        • Headset
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Bluetooth range
        Line of sight, 10M or 30FT
        Bluetooth version
        2.0+EDR
        MP3-Link
        Yes, 3.5mm jack

      • Convenience

        Clock/Version
        Digital
        Alarms
        • Dual alarm time
        • Radio Alarm
        • Repeat alarm (snooze)
        • 24 hour alarm reset
        • Buzzer Alarm
        Display Type
        LCD
        Backlight
        Yes
        Backlight color
        White
        User convenience
        Sleep Timer
        Remote Control
        Multi-functional

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 3W
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Sound Enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2
        Neodynium magnet system
        Yes

      • Power

        Mains power
        YES
        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        144  mm
        Product height
        184  mm
        Product width
        173  mm
        Weight
        1.37  kg
        Packaging Depth
        192  mm
        Packaging Height
        221  mm
        Packaging Width
        213  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        1.65  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • USB cable
        • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • Remote Control
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • USB cable
      • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
      • AC Power Cord
      • Remote Control
      • User Manual
      • Warranty certificate

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          • iPhone is required in order to use the speaker phone functionalities

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.