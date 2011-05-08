Search terms

    Harmony DVD component Hi-Fi system

    DCD7010/12

    Enjoy high fidelity music and movies

    Get superbly natural audio with this gorgeous Philips DCD7010/12 aluminum set - thanks to Hi-Fi dome tweeters. Listen to CDs, or play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad. Watch DVDs with HDMI 1080p upscaling to get a rich movie experience.

    Harmony DVD component Hi-Fi system

    Enjoy high fidelity music and movies

    with Hi-Fi dome tweeters

    • Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
    • HDMI 1080p
    100W RMS total output power

    100W RMS total output power

    RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

    Aluminum cabinet for quality look and feel

    Aluminum cabinet for quality look and feel

    Alumimum die casting is lightweight and can withstand the higher temperatures environments, they offer high strength and rigidity along with good corrosion resistance.

    Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

    Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

    Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

    MP3 Link for portable music playback

    MP3 Link for portable music playback

    The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

    Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

    Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

    Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Philips system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone/iPad while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

    Play DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

    Play DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

    The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW - all of them can play on the player. DivX® Ultra combines DivX® playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format. CD-RW is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

    USB Direct for music and photo playback

    USB Direct for music and photo playback

    Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

    Gold-plated speaker connector for finest signal transmission

    Gold-plated speaker connector for finest signal transmission

    The Gold-plated speaker connector ensures better audio signal transmission compared to traditional click-fit connections. It also minimizes the electrical signal loss from the amplifier to the speaker box, resulting in sound reproduction that's as close to reality as possible.

    Treble and Bass Control for easy high and low tone settings

    Treble and bass are equalizer features that control the high and low frequency sound levels of your audio respectively. Treble specifically regulates the amplification of the high tones in the music while bass controls the amplification level of the low tones. Using the up and down keys, the listener can conveniently place more or less emphasis on the low and high tones, or leave treble and bass flat to playback music according to its original recorded setting. Treble and Bass Control lets you listen to your music the way you like it.

    Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

    Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

    HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

    HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

    Hi-Fi dome tweeter for detailed and natural sound

    Hi-Fi dome tweeter reproduces clear high and mid-range frequencies that enhance the overall sound clarity coming from the speakers. Delivering a harmonious blend of undistorted and uncolored wide-ranging sound, the dome tweeter offer detailed vocal clarity, instruments purity and natural tone - balancing the overall sound performance when paired with a combination of woofers.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      2 x 50W
      Sound Enhancement
      • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
      • Treble and Bass Control
      • Loudness
      Sound System
      Dolby Digital

    • Loudspeakers

      Loudspeaker types
      Dome tweeter
      Main Speaker
      • 5" woofer
      • 2 way
      • Bass Reflex Speaker System
      • Speaker grilles detachable
      Loudspeaker enhancement
      gold-plate speaker connectors

    • Connectivity

      Front / Side connections
      USB 2.0
      Rear Connections
      • HDMI output
      • Composite video (CVBS) output
      • Digital coaxial out
      • AUX in
      • Line out
      • FM Antenna
      • Left and right speakers
      MP3 Link
      3.5mm stereo line in
      Headphone
      3.5 mm

    • Audio playback

      Disc playback modes
      • fast forward/backward
      • next/previous track search
      • repeat/shuffle/program
      Playback media
      • CD
      • CD-R/RW
      • MP3-CD
      • WMA-CD
      • USB flash drive
      Docking playback modes
      • play and pause
      • fast forward and backward
      • menu, up and down
      • next and previous track
      Others
      ID3-tag support
      USB Direct playback modes
      • play/pause
      • fast backward/fast forward
      • previous/next
      • repeat
      • shuffle
      • stop

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Antenna
      FM antenna (75 ohm)
      Tuner bands
      • FM mono
      • FM stereo
      Station presets
      20
      RDS
      • station name
      • program type
      • radio text
      • RDS clock set
      Tuner enhancement
      • Easy set (plug & play)
      • auto digital tuning
      • auto scan

    • Convenience

      Alarms
      • CD Alarm
      • Radio Alarm
      • USB alarm
      • iPod Alarm
      Display Type
      VFD display
      EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
      • One touch play
      • One touch standby
      • System volume control
      On-Screen Display languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Danish
      • Dutch
      • Finnish
      • Norwegian
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Czech
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Romanian
      • Slovak
      Clock
      On main display
      Indications
      DIM mode

    • Power

      Power supply
      • 220-240V
      • 50Hz

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • AC Power Cord
      • FM antenna
      • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
      • Warranty certificate
      • IFU / User Manual
      Remote control
      44-key remote with 2xAAA batteries

    • Dimensions

      Gross weight
      10  kg
      Net weight
      8.5  kg
      Main speaker depth
      240  mm
      Main speaker width
      174  mm
      Main unit depth
      285  mm
      Main unit height
      92  mm
      Main unit width
      250  mm
      Packaging height
      441  mm
      Packaging width
      425  mm
      Packaging depth
      310  mm
      Main speaker height
      260  mm

    • iPod compatibility

      Compatible with
      • iPod mini
      • iPod nano 1st Generation
      • iPod nano 2nd Generation
      • iPod nano 3rd Generation
      • iPod nano 4th Generation
      • iPod nano 5th Generation
      • iPod nano 6th generation
      • iPod touch
      • iPod touch 2nd Generation
      • iPod touch 3rd generation
      • iPod touch 4th generation

    • Picture/Display

      Picture enhancement
      • Video upscaling
      • High Def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)

    • iPhone compatibility

      Compatible with
      • iPhone
      • iPhone 3G
      • iPhone 3GS
      • iPhone 4

    • iPad compatibility

      Compatible with
      iPad

    • Digital Photo Playback

      Picture Compression Format
      JPEG
      Playback Media
      • CD-R/RW
      • DVD+R/+RW
      • DVD-R/-RW
      • USB flash drive
      Picture Enhancement
      • High Definition Resolution
      • Rotate
      • Slideshow with MP3 playback
      • Zoom

    • Video Playback

      Playback Media
      • DVD
      • DVD-Video
      • DVD+R/+RW
      • DVD-R/-RW
      • DivX Ultra
      • Video CD/SVCD
      • USB flash drive
      Disc Playback Modes
      • Standard Play
      • Search forward/reverse
      • Fast Backward
      • Fast Forward
      • Pause
      • Skip
      • Resume Playback from Stop
      • A-B Repeat
      • Repeat
      • Angle
      • Slow Motion
      • Zoom
      • Parental control
      • Disc Menu
      • OSD
      DVD Region Code
      2

