    Harmony DVD component Hi-Fi system

    DCD8000/12

    Natural, true-to-life sound

    Indulge in pristine sound filled with true-to-life details, delivered by ClariSound. Encased in aluminum, this stunning set plays and charges iPod/iPhone/iPad. It also plays CDs and DVDs, upscaling movies to HDMI 1080p for sharp images.

    Harmony DVD component Hi-Fi system

    Natural, true-to-life sound

    Obsessed with sound

    • Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
    • HDMI 1080p
    160W RMS total output power

    160W RMS total output power

    RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

    Aluminum cabinet for quality look and feel

    Aluminum cabinet for quality look and feel

    Alumimum die casting is lightweight and can withstand the higher temperatures environments, they offer high strength and rigidity along with good corrosion resistance.

    ClariSound for pristine sound with true-to-life details

    ClariSound for pristine sound with true-to-life details

    ClariSound breathes new life into your favorite music with pristine and detailed sound laced with warmth and texture. A top-mounted tweeter delivers sound enriched with brilliant clarity while a super-efficient glass fiber woofer cone ensures a wide sound stage to fill any room. The pure sound performance is balanced with deep well-defined bass, thanks to Philips' innovative bass port technology. A soft dome ensures true-to-life reproduction of voice and instrument details so you can appreciate all the dynamic and emotive nuances of the original production.

    Gold-plated speaker connector for finest signal transmission

    Gold-plated speaker connector for finest signal transmission

    The Gold-plated speaker connector ensures better audio signal transmission compared to traditional click-fit connections. It also minimizes the electrical signal loss from the amplifier to the speaker box, resulting in sound reproduction that's as close to reality as possible.

    Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

    Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

    Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

    Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

    Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

    Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Philips system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone/iPad while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

    Play DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

    Play DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

    The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW - all of them can play on the player. DivX® Ultra combines DivX® playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format. CD-RW is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

    USB Direct for music and photo playback

    USB Direct for music and photo playback

    Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

    HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

    HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      2 x 80W
      Sound Enhancement
      • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
      • Treble and Bass Control
      • Loudness
      Sound System
      Dolby Digital

    • Loudspeakers

      Loudspeaker types
      Dome tweeter
      Main Speaker
      • 5.25" woofer
      • 2 way
      • Bass Reflex Speaker System
      • Speaker grilles detachable
      Loudspeaker enhancement
      gold-plate speaker connectors

    • Connectivity

      Front / Side connections
      USB 2.0
      Rear Connections
      • HDMI output
      • Composite video (CVBS) output
      • Digital coaxial out
      • AUX in
      • FM Antenna
      • Left and right speakers
      • Line out
      • MP3 Link
      Headphone
      6.3 mm

    • Audio playback

      Disc playback modes
      • fast forward/backward
      • next/previous track search
      • repeat/shuffle/program
      Playback media
      • CD
      • CD-R/RW
      • MP3-CD
      • WMA-CD
      • USB flash drive
      Docking playback modes
      • play and pause
      • fast forward and backward
      • menu, up and down
      • next and previous track
      Others
      ID3-tag support
      USB Direct playback modes
      • play/pause
      • fast backward/fast forward
      • previous/next
      • repeat
      • shuffle
      • stop

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Antenna
      FM antenna (75 ohm)
      Tuner bands
      • FM stereo
      • FM mono
      Station presets
      20
      RDS
      • station name
      • program type
      • radio text
      • RDS clock set
      Tuner enhancement
      • Easy set (plug & play)
      • auto digital tuning
      • auto scan

    • Convenience

      Alarms
      • CD Alarm
      • Radio Alarm
      • USB alarm
      • iPod Alarm
      Display Type
      VFD display
      EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
      • One touch play
      • One touch standby
      • System volume control
      On-Screen Display languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Danish
      • Dutch
      • Finnish
      • Norwegian
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Turkish
      • Czech
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Romanian
      • Slovak
      Clock
      On main display
      Indications
      DIM mode

    • Power

      Power supply
      • 220-240V
      • 50Hz

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • AC Power Cord
      • FM antenna
      • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
      • Warranty certificate
      Remote control
      44-key remote with 2xAAA batteries
      User Manual
      16 languages

    • Dimensions

      Gross weight
      16.5  kg
      Net weight
      14.5  kg
      Main speaker depth
      282  mm
      Main speaker width
      180  mm
      Main unit depth
      295  mm
      Main unit height
      142  mm
      Main unit width
      270  mm
      Packaging height
      350  mm
      Packaging width
      750  mm
      Packaging depth
      340  mm
      Main speaker height
      320  mm

    • iPod compatibility

      Compatible with
      • iPod mini
      • iPod nano 1st Generation
      • iPod nano 2nd Generation
      • iPod nano 3rd Generation
      • iPod nano 4th Generation
      • iPod nano 5th Generation
      • iPod nano 6th generation
      • iPod touch
      • iPod touch 2nd Generation
      • iPod touch 3rd generation
      • iPod touch 4th generation

    • Picture/Display

      Picture enhancement
      • High Def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)
      • Video upscaling

    • iPhone compatibility

      Compatible with
      • iPhone
      • iPhone 3G
      • iPhone 3GS
      • iPhone 4

    • iPad compatibility

      Compatible with
      iPad

    • Digital Photo Playback

      Picture Compression Format
      JPEG
      Playback Media
      • CD-R/RW
      • DVD+R/+RW
      • DVD-R/-RW
      • USB flash drive
      Picture Enhancement
      • High Definition Resolution
      • Rotate
      • Slideshow with MP3 playback
      • Zoom

    • Video Playback

      Playback Media
      • DVD
      • DVD-Video
      • DVD+R/+RW
      • DVD-R/-RW
      • DivX Ultra
      • Video CD/SVCD
      • USB flash drive
      Disc Playback Modes
      • Standard Play
      • Search forward/reverse
      • Fast Backward
      • Fast Forward
      • Pause
      • Skip
      • Resume Playback from Stop
      • A-B Repeat
      • Repeat
      • Angle
      • Zoom
      • Parental control
      • Disc Menu
      • Slow Motion
      • OSD
      DVD Region Code
      2

    What's in the box?

    • Composite video cable (Y)
    • AC Power Cord
    • FM antenna
    • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
    • Warranty certificate
