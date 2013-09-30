Discontinued
DCM3260/12
Sound system that fits your home
Play and charge all your iPod/iPhone/iPad with DualDock via Lightning & 30pins connectors.This micro music system sounds sensational, and offers an added bonus-it looks great in any home, with 2 in 1 table stand for flexible placment.
DualDock for iPod/iPhone
Desktop or wall-mount option
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
40W max
The innovative Philips DualDock with Lightning and 30-pin connector can charge and play any Apple device. Created to meld sleek styling with effortless functionality, you can switch between either connecter in a flash. Enjoy your favorite tunes no matter what Apple device you want to use.
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.