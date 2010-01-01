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Discontinued

Component Hi-Fi system

DCM713/12

Obsessed with sound

Playback music and recharge your iPhone/iPod with the Philips component hi-fi system. Premium hi-gloss black finished speakers and aluminum cabinet add a touch of class while dome tweeters deliver detailed and natural sound.

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Enjoy high fidelity music

Obsessed with sound

  • dock for iPhone/iPod

  • Dome tweeter

  • 100W

100W RMS total output power

100W RMS total output power

This system has 100W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Dome tweeter for detailed and natural sound

Dome tweeters reproduce clear high and mid-range frequencies that enhance the overall sound clarity coming from the speakers. Delivering a harmonious blend of undistorted and uncolored wide-ranging sound, they offer detailed vocal clarity and instruments tone purity, thereby balancing the overall sound when paired with a combination of woofers.

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Technical Specifications

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