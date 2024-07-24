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    1000 series Smart door viewer

    DDA131FBW/97

    New visual horizon

    The 170° ultra-wide-angle lens with noise cancellation infrared night vision function and the 24-hour AI human body detection, allowing you to view the scenes in front of your door anytime and anywhere, which makes your home much secure.

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    1000 series Smart door viewer

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    New visual horizon

    Visible security, touchable consideration

    • Big wide-angle HD night vision
    • PIR human body detection
    • Remote intelligent monitoring
    • Mutual link with smart lock
    The 170° lens & 1080P HD display: Offer better vision

    The 170° lens & 1080P HD display: Offer better vision

    Features with a monitoring-level 170 ° lens, the smart door viewer can absorb a high volume of light, together with four bright infrared supplement lights and a professional infrared lampshade, it offers better night vision, even under insufficient lighting environments.

    Two-way audio call: Make real-time communication everywhere

    Two-way audio call: Make real-time communication everywhere

    When you ring the doorbell or press the [call] button on the screen, you can start the real-time audio call with the built-in microphone and speaker. It can offer you a perfect calling experience.

    5-inch HD touch screen: Easy operation for the whole family

    5-inch HD touch screen: Easy operation for the whole family

    The 5-inch IPS multi-touch HD screen adopts 2.5D full lamination curved glasses, which make everything look terrific. The interactive design is easy for children and the elderly to operate.

    ARM quad-core processor: Assure stable system

    ARM quad-core processor: Assure stable system

    Adopt the quad-core ARM processor, the product shows strong performance with lower power consumption, which runs multi-task easier and makes the alert control system of the door to be more swift and stable.

    AI human motion detection:

    AI human motion detection:

    Adopted a PIR infrared sensor, when someone appears within three meters outside the door, the smart door viewer will identify through the AI human body detection algorithm and instantly captures a photo or video. Meanwhile, it pushes notifications to the mobile app via the Cloud encryption server to monitor the situation at the door.

    Intensive metal body: With anti-prying alarm

    Intensive metal body: With anti-prying alarm

    Adopted with the intensive metal body design and built-in anti-prying sensor, when the smart door viewer recognizes abnormal dynamics and offline from the Internet, the product will trigger an alarm to warn the strangers and remind your family, then the mobile app will receive push notifications in the real-time.

    Local & Cloud storage: Allow viewing records via app anytime

    Local & Cloud storage: Allow viewing records via app anytime

    The 4G local storage could satisfy your daily requirement, it could save the records even offline from the Internet. Any encrypted photo or video uploads to the Cloud server can be saved for 3 days, and you could view the records via the Philips app at any time.

    The magnetic stand: Enable easy disassembly and charging

    The magnetic stand: Enable easy disassembly and charging

    To simply use the four built-in magnets to install the product and remove the display to disassemble the product. With the reinforced cable, the product could be much durable.

    Big Lithium battery: Up to 90-day standby

    Big Lithium battery: Up to 90-day standby

    With standby time up to 90 days, the built-in high-density polymer lithium battery has power-saving functionality. When the remaining battery level is 10%, the indicator in the upper left corner of the host's screen turns red and there will be a low battery level alert.

    Link with the smart door lock: For much secure assurance

    Link with the smart door lock: For much secure assurance

    When an abnormal alert occurs on the smart door lock, i.e. an anti-prying alert (due to pried open), outside forced lock alert, locked alert (due to the wrong input of PIN code or unidentified fingerprint, etc.), abnormal latch bolt alert, being hostage alert, the smart door viewer will upload photos or videos to the Cloud server and push notifications to the mobile app instantly.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design & Appearance

      Color
      Obsidian black

    • Extended Function

      IoT Module
      Wifi

    • Accessory Parts

      Power adapter
      Yes
      Magnetic stand
      Yes
      User Manual
      Yes
      Warranty Card
      Yes

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