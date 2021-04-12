Discontinued
DDL192NLAGBB/97
Only one step to lock or unlock
Enjoy the decent unlocking with the newly upgraded built-in infrared sensor on the rear panel. One-touch to unlock, auto-lock upon door closed, plus APP unlocking via Bluetooth connection, making better life at your fingertips.
System wake on touch
Push-pull intuitive use
Auto locking function
Indoor infrared sensor unlock
Unlocking methods like fingerprints, PIN codes, key tags, Bluetooth, mechanical keys, etc. are supported, which meet the need of different users, and applicable for the whole family.
The fingerprint sensor is integrated into the push-pull handle so that when you hold the handle, your finger will naturally fall on the sensor. After a successful fingerprint verification, you can directly push the handle to unlock the door in one step, which gives you a convenient door opening experience.
With a touch sensor and an infrared sensor on the indoor handle, once the hand touches the touch sensor and the infrared sensor detects the obstruction, the door can be easily unlocked.
8 months: The battery life may be less than 8 months, which is subject to the user's actual unlocking frequency.
Other door thickness range: If the thickness of the door is out of the mentioned range, please contact our local dealers or consumer care center.