ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Only one step to lock or unlock
  • Only one step to lock or unlock
  • Only one step to lock or unlock
  • Only one step to lock or unlock
  • Only one step to lock or unlock
  • Only one step to lock or unlock
  • Only one step to lock or unlock
  • Only one step to lock or unlock
  • Only one step to lock or unlock
  • Only one step to lock or unlock

Discontinued

9000 seriesFull auto smart door lock

DDL192NLAGCB/97

Only one step to lock or unlock

Enjoy the decent unlocking with the newly upgraded built-in infrared sensor on the rear panel. One-touch to unlock, auto-lock upon door closed, plus APP unlocking via Bluetooth connection, making better life at your fingertips.

See all benefits

Full auto, full smart life

Only one step to lock or unlock

  • System wake on touch

  • Push-pull intuitive use

  • Auto locking function

  • Indoor infrared sensor unlock

Say goodbye to the key-only era

Say goodbye to the key-only era

Unlocking methods like fingerprints, PIN codes, key tags, Bluetooth, mechanical keys, etc. are supported, which meet the need of different users, and applicable for the whole family.

Unlock swiftly at one go

Unlock swiftly at one go

The fingerprint sensor is integrated into the push-pull handle so that when you hold the handle, your finger will naturally fall on the sensor. After a successful fingerprint verification, you can directly push the handle to unlock the door in one step, which gives you a convenient door opening experience.

Door's open when the hand is detected

Door's open when the hand is detected

With a touch sensor and an infrared sensor on the indoor handle, once the hand touches the touch sensor and the infrared sensor detects the obstruction, the door can be easily unlocked.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Disclaimers

  1. 8 months: The battery life may be less than 8 months, which is subject to the user's actual unlocking frequency.

  2. Other door thickness range: If the thickness of the door is out of the mentioned range, please contact our local dealers or consumer care center.