Line cord

DLC2103V/00
  • 1.2 m USB A to Lighting Cable 1.2 m USB A to Lighting Cable 1.2 m USB A to Lighting Cable
    Charge and connect your phone with this USB to Lighting cable. Works with your existing USB wall or car charger. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!

    Charge and connect your phone with this USB to Lighting cable. Works with your existing USB wall or car charger. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!

      Crafted with quality construction

      Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.

      Technical Specifications

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        34.5  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        36
        Length
        13.6  inch
        Width
        24.5  cm
        Gross weight
        3.63  kg
        Height
        22.7  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10933 6
        Width
        9.6  inch
        Height
        8.9  inch
        Nett weight
        1.008  kg
        Gross weight
        8.003  lb
        Nett weight
        2.222  lb
        Tare weight
        2.622  kg
        Tare weight
        5.780  lb

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        11.5  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Length
        4.5  inch
        Width
        11  cm
        Height
        20.9  cm
        Width
        4.3  inch
        Height
        8.2  inch
        Nett weight
        0.168  kg
        Gross weight
        0.48  kg
        Nett weight
        0.370  lb
        Gross weight
        1.058  lb
        Tare weight
        0.312  kg
        Tare weight
        0.688  lb
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 10933 3

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        19.5  cm
        Width
        5  cm
        Depth
        3.5  cm
        Height
        7.7  inch
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 10933 9
        Width
        2.0  inch
        Gross weight
        0.055  kg
        Depth
        1.4  inch
        Nett weight
        0.028  kg
        Gross weight
        0.121  lb
        Nett weight
        0.062  lb
        Tare weight
        0.027  kg
        Tare weight
        0.060  lb

