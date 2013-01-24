Home
Car Charger

DLP2520/00
  Dual USB car charger
    Car Charger

    DLP2520/00

    Dual USB car charger

    Charge cell phone and tablet in full speed at the same time to gain back max power in short time in car. Smart Protection to prevent damaging your valuable device. Total 3.1A with max 15.5W output.

    Charge cell phone and tablet in full speed at the same time to gain back max power in short time in car. Smart Protection to prevent damaging your valuable device. Total 3.1A with max 15.5W output.

      Dual USB car charger

      15.5W

      2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

      Charge from a car's 12V outlet

      The compact charger plugs into a car's 12V outlet, and connects to your device for easy and convenient charging on the road.

      Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

      2 USB charging ports provide total 3.4A output

      3.1A full speed charge 1 cell phone & 1 tablet at same time

      5V/3.1A fast charging to charge 1 cell phone in full speed and 1 tablet in full speed

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Output
        1A/5V + 2.1A/5V
        1A/5V + 2.1A/5V Max. 15.5W
        Power input
        DC 12 - 24V

      • Packaging dimensions

        Gross weight
        0.067  kg
        Nett weight
        0.05  kg
        Tare weight
        0.017  kg
        Gross weight
        0.148  lb
        Nett weight
        0.110  lb
        Tare weight
        0.038  lb
        EAN
        48 95229 10365 8

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        36
        Length
        40  cm
        Width
        34.5  cm
        Height
        23  cm
        Length
        15.7  inch
        Width
        13.6  inch
        Height
        9.1  inch
        Gross weight
        5.562  kg
        Nett weight
        1.80  kg
        Tare weight
        3.762  kg
        Gross weight
        12.262  lb
        Nett weight
        3.968  lb
        Tare weight
        8.294  lb
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10365 5

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Length
        19  cm
        Width
        11  cm
        Height
        23  cm
        Length
        7.5  inch
        Width
        4.3  inch
        Height
        9.1  inch
        Gross weight
        0.802  kg
        Nett weight
        0.30  kg
        Tare weight
        0.502  kg
        Gross weight
        1.768  lb
        Nett weight
        0.661  lb
        Tare weight
        1.107  lb
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 10365 2

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        2.45  cm
        Width
        2.45  cm
        Depth
        4.5  cm
        Height
        1.0  inch
        Width
        1.0  inch
        Depth
        1.8  inch
        Weight
        0.02  kg
        Weight
        0.044  lb

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.