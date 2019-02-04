ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP5206BK/97

Recharge multiple times on the go

Have power wherever and whenever you need it - the battery pack gives you the extra power for up to more than 1 full charge. LED can use as flash light, Small and portable, ideal in pocket.

See all benefits

with a portable back-up power pack

Recharge multiple times on the go

Power-indicator light to confirm status at a glance

The power LED light appears with the push of a button to let you know the power status of your battery pack at a glance.

Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

Micro-USB cable included to connect and charge

The included micro-USB to USB 2.0 cable is for use with mobile phones, digital cameras and other portable devices with a micro-USB connection. Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace a cable you've lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 275 kB
  • 28 November 2023