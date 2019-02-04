ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

        Discontinued

        USB power bank

        DLP6006U/97

        Slim and beautiful

        Have power wherever and whenever you need it - the battery pack gives you the extra power for several times full charge. Additional USB port allows you to charge 2 devices at the same time.

        See all benefits

        with integrated cables

        Slim and beautiful

        • Universal

        Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

        Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

        Recharge your devices multiple times on the go

        This portable power source gives you the extra power for more than two full recharges on the go. Take it with you when you travel to have back-up power when you need it.

        Works with USB-based devices

        The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.

        Technical Specifications

        Manuals & Documentation

        Localized Commercial Leaflet

        • PDF file, 299.5 kB
        • 20 November 2023