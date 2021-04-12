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  • Slim, powerful & beautiful Slim, powerful & beautiful Slim, powerful & beautiful

    USB power bank

    DLP6812CB/90

    Slim, powerful & beautiful

    Big 10000mAh capacity battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices..

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    USB power bank

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    Slim, powerful & beautiful

    With 2 USB and a Type-C output slot.

    • 10,000 mAh
    • QC 3.0 and PD
    • Black

    Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

    Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

    LED power-indicator light

    The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

    Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

    Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

    Works with USB-based devices

    The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.

    3 devices charging

    This on-the-go charging solution charges 3 mobile devices at the same time. Qi wireless charging technology allows you to charge your phone wirelessly with the charging location marked at the product. 2 additional USB ports are included also for USB charging devices.

    Slim portable design

    The compact stylish design enables you to take data with you wherever you go. Always have your multimedia files and documents with you when you need them.

    USB-C port with Power Delivery support

    USB-C is the latest charging connector standard, which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery for more power and fast charging.

    Technical Specifications

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      40  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      36
      Width
      35  cm
      Gross weight
      11  kg
      Height
      22.5  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 12263 2
      Nett weight
      8.28  kg
      Tare weight
      2.72  kg

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      19  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      6
      Width
      10.7  cm
      Height
      20.5  cm
      Nett weight
      1.38  kg
      Gross weight
      1.75  kg
      Tare weight
      0.37  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 12263 9

    • Compatibility

      Works with the following
      USB charged devices

    • Power

      Battery Capacity
      10000mAh / 37Wh
      Power input
      Micro USB - 5V/ 2A / 9V, 2A , USB-C - 5V/3A ,9V/2A
      Output
      USB1 & 2 : 5V/3A Type-C : 5V/3A

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      19.5  cm
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Depth
      3  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 12263 5
      Gross weight
      0.28  kg
      Nett weight
      0.23  kg
      Tare weight
      0.05  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      13.65  cm
      Width
      6.75  cm
      Depth
      1.55  cm
      Weight
      0.217  kg

    • Accessories

      Cables
      Micro USB Cable

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