docking speaker

DS1155/12
    Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, DS1155 docking speaker not only sounds full and rich, it also boasts clock display and soft night light, making it the perfect device on your nightstand. See all benefits

    Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, DS1155 docking speaker not only sounds full and rich, it also boasts clock display and soft night light, making it the perfect device on your nightstand. See all benefits

      • with Lightning connector
      • for iPod/iPhone
      • USB port for charging
      • 6W
      Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

      Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

      Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.

      Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

      When connect and dock, this docking station will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone.

      6W RMS total output power

      RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone 5
        • iPhone 6
        • iPhone 6 plus
        • iPhone 6S
        • iPhone 6S Plus
        • iPhone SE

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod nano 7th generation
        • iPod touch 5th generation

      • Sound

        Output power
        6 W RMS
        Sound system
        stereo
        Volume control
        up/down

      • Charging

        USB devices
        5V

      • Convenience

        Clock
        Digital

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        177 x 177 x 100  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        222 x 139 x 222 mm
        Product weight
        0.88  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        1.08  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

