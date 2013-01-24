Home
docking speaker

DS7580/10
    Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, DS7580 docking speaker is ideal for travel because of its compact form factor but powerful sound. It also comes with rechargeable battery and a carrying pouch. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD1,499.00

      Designed to go places

      • with Lightning connector
      • for iPod/iPhone
      • 10W, rechargeable battery
      Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

      Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

      Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.

      wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

      wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

      wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

      DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

      DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      10W RMS total output power

      10W RMS total output power

      RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        iPhone 5

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod nano 7th generation
        • iPod touch 5th generation

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        10W
        Sound Enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Neodynium magnet system
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
        Battery type
        Li-ion (built-in)
        Operating time on battery
        up to 8 hr

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        381 x 44 x 107  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        405 x 82 x 150 mm
        Product weight
        0.58  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        1.16  kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

