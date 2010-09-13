Discover, share music & more features via free Fidelio app

The free Philips Fidelio app brings lots of cool exclusive features to your Fidelio. You can listen to your favorite radio shows, discover new music with thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, browse through your music collection and share what you're listening to with friends via Facebook and Twitter. With a press of a button, the detail song information is available for any music file, or song broadcasting by radio stations instantly. In Clock mode, it lets you set multiple customized music alarms and gives updated weather reports. Download it from App Store and find out more.