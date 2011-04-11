Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 3.5mm stereo line in cable
- AC Power Cord
- Warranty certificate
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
- Quick install guide
Experience true fidelity
This Philips Fidelio DS9/10 docking speaker stands in a class of its own, with its unbeatable design and sound quality. iPod Touch, iPhone and iPad music emerges in full fidelity, thanks to the use of natural wood and premium components. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The carefully designed curved back cover of this Philips docking speaker creates a highly effective acoustic structure for sound reproduction. Its clean curve enforces the rigidity of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and eliminating the vibration and distortion of sound. You get to enjoy superb crystal-clear sound in stunning looking speakers.
Most docking speakers use the analog output of your iPod, iPhone or iPad, then converts it back to digital, resulting in some additional noise and loss of detail. By using the digital output of your player, the speaker maintains the integrity of the music signal, resulting in higher signal to noise and better resolution.
Philips' proprietary FullSound technology uses latest-generation Digital Signal Processing to faithfully enhance music rendering. Music content is dynamically analyzed and optimized to let you experience music with great detail and warmth.
Bass-reflex acoustic load uses a bass pipe tuned to the acoustic volume of the speaker box, in order to reproduce deep bass from compact enclosures. The carefully designed profiled bass-pipe helps air flow and allows for deep and impactful bass, even at loud volumes while minimizing air turbulence that may cause distortion.
Have music the way you like it now. SoundStudio truly puts the power over your music into the palm of your hands. It lets you change every aspect of sound, using only your iPhone, with controls that are intuitive and simple. Now you can tweak, tailor and create your desired sound experience and have your favorite songs come to new life. SoundStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, broadening your music experience even further.
The AUX-in connection allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the speaker, AUX-in connection is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the speaker.
This is a two-way high fidelity speaker with soft-dome tweeter. Dome tweeters were pioneered by Philips in the early 1960’s, and have grown to be the solution of choice for hi-fi speaker boxes for the past half century. Soft dome tweeters provide detailed and natural sound, free from harshness or distortion, and revealing the richness of the recordings.
This Philips speaker has 50W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
