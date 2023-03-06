Search terms

7000 Series

HV Steam Iron Desert Green/Grey

DST7012/70
    -{discount-value}

    Long lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Plus soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD598.00

      Steam performance, guaranteed

      Thanks to our improved steam boost

      • 45 g/min continuous steam
      • 220 g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
      Up to 220 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Up to 220 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

      Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets and iron with confidence at any temperature.

      SteamGlide Plus soleplate

      SteamGlide Plus soleplate

      Our SteamGlide Plus soleplate delivers great gliding performance on all garments. Great scratch and wear resistance, non-stick and is easy to clean.

      Quick Calc release

      Quick Calc release

      Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning for your iron and a long-lasting steam performance.

      2600W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      2600W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly.

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank, allowing you to iron more clothes in one go.

      Steam output up to 45g/min for faster crease removal

      Steam output up to 45g/min for faster crease removal

      Strong and consistent steam output penetrates up to 50% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.

      Vertical steam

      Vertical steam

      Vertical steam function allows you to refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from hanging fabrics such as curtains. No ironing board required.

      Easy temperature control

      Easy temperature control

      An elevated temperature control and variable steam setting is easy and precise to operate. You will always have the right temperature and steam for your garment.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        45  g/min
        Power
        2600  W
        Steam boost
        220  g
        Spray
        Yes
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Desert Green/Grey

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        2  m
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Water tank capacity
        300  ml

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Quick Calc Release

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving mode
        Yes

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

