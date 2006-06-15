Discontinued
EXP2540/02
Enjoy skip-free MP3 music
Get into your groove with the eXp2540 MP3-CD players and enjoy 10 hours of skip-free music on one MP3-CD. A classic favourite, it comes with LCD display and is a great choice for easy and hassle-free music enjoyment on the go
MP3-CD playback
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.