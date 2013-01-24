Home
    Filter for SpeedPro Max, 7000 and 8000 Series

    Filter replacement kit compatible with Philips SpeedPro Max, 7000 and 8000 Series Range. The kit contains the washable foam filter and inlay filter with frame which is recommended to be replaced once in a year

      Filter for SpeedPro Max, 7000 and 8000 Series

      Original filter replacements from Philips

      • 1x Inlay filter with frame
      • 1x Washable motor filter
      Washable foam filter for life-long performance

      Washable foam filter for life-long performance

      The foam filter can be easily washed under the tap or in the washing machine for life-long performance.

      Inlay filter with frame

      Inlay filter with frame

      Technical Specifications

      • Contains

        Inlay filter with frame
        1x
        Washable foam filter
        1x

      • General specifications

        Suitable for
        FC6802, FC6812-FC6814, FC6822, FC6823, FC6826, FC6827, XC7041-XC7043, FC6901-FC6904, FC6908, XC8043, XC8045, XC8047, XC8049, XC8147, XC8149

