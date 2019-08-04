Search terms

SpeedPro

Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

FC6722/61
    -{discount-value}

    The new SpeedPro cordless vacuum cleaner provides a fast clean, with powerful reach. It's equipped with the 180° suction nozzle for precise dirt pick-up, even in the toughest spots - close to walls, furniture and in the corners. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD2,498.00

      Fast. Powerful reach, even in the toughest spots

      180° suction nozzle
      18V, up to 30 min
      2-in-1: vacuum & handheld
      Integrated handheld unit, crevice tool and brush

      Integrated handheld unit, crevice tool and brush

      Accessories are simple to use with one click. The detachable handheld unit makes SpeedPro two devices in one. The brush attachment is integrated into the tube so it's always at hand to clean ceilings and shelves.

      PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed

      PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed

      PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed, to enable powerful, precise pick-up at nozzle level.

      PowerCyclone 7 maintains strong performance for longer

      PowerCyclone 7 maintains strong performance for longer

      PowerCyclone 7 technology immediately separates dust from air, to maintain strong performance for longer.

      Up to 30 min of cleaning power, with 18V Li-Ion batteries

      Up to 30 min of cleaning power, with 18V Li-Ion batteries

      High performance 18V lithium ion batteries provide up to 30 minutes in normal mode and 15 minutes in turbo mode, before you recharge.

      Washable filter ensures high air speed for longer*

      Washable filter ensures high air speed for longer*

      The filter system captures up to 99% of pollen and mold spores, returning clean air back to the motor ensuring high air speed and longer-lasting performance.

      Fast reach everywhere, even under low furniture

      Fast reach everywhere, even under low furniture

      SpeedPro is flexible and easy to maneuver. The dust bucket is on top, which allows for a lower angle and even goes fully flat on the floor to reach under low furniture.

      Unique dust bucket design empties without dust clouds

      Unique dust bucket design empties without dust clouds

      The vacuum cleaner's dust bucket is easily removed and emptied hygienically without causing any dust cloud.

      Two speed settings to suit different floors and dirt types

      Two speed settings to suit different floors and dirt types

      Two speed settings to suit different floors and dirt types.

      Captures up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke

      Captures up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke

      180° suction nozzle is designed for precise and powerful pick-up of up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke, on all floor types, even in those hard to reach spots.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Top
        Wheel type
        Rubber

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        0.4  L
        Motor filter
        Washable filter*

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        2.43  kg

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • AC power adaptor
        • Crevice tool
        • Integrated brush
        • Wall-mount docking
        Standard nozzle
        180° suction nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Deep Black
        Design features
        2-in-1

      • Performance

        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Sound power level
        80  dB
        Battery voltage
        18  V
        Charging time
        5  hour(s)
        Runtime
        30  minute(s)
        Runtime (turbo)
        15  minute(s)
        Airflow (max)
        Up to 800  l/min

            • Wash filter every 2 weeks by hand only, for optimal performance. Squeeze until water is clean. Let it dry for 24 hours before reuse.

