s-bag® Anti-Odour
s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips, and Electrolux (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Usage of non-original bags can damage your cleaner. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
The original Philips s-bag® can be used for all Philips and Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. Skip the hassle of endlessly searching for a dust bag, simply look for the s-bag® logo.
Unlike ordinary vacuum bags, s-bag® Anti-Odour uses a resistant synthetic material coated with an odour absorbing wax to trap unpleasant smells and prevent them from escaping from the vacuum cleaner. This vacuum bag is ideal for people with pets.
The synthetic material of this vacuum bag filters up to 99% of dust and particles. It filters the air more efficiently than a normal paper bag and helps you get rid of airborne particles such as allergens.
The s-bag® Anti-Odour is made of a highly resistant synthetic material, produced in Sweden.
The patented closing system of the Philips s-bag® allows for easy and clean disposal, without spilling the trapped dirt that is inside.
