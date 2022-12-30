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    exhaust filter

    FC8044/02

    For clean healthy air in your home

    This HEPA 12 washable filter catches at least 99.5% of all harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies. To maintain effective filtration, the HEPA filter should be cleaned every 6 months and be replaced after 2 years.

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    Suggested retail price: HKD95.00

    exhaust filter

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    For clean healthy air in your home

    HEPA 12 washable filter, 99.5% filtration

    • 1 HEPA12 washable filter
    • 99.5% filtration
    • Clean every 6 months
    EPA 12 filter offers optimal filtration

    EPA 12 filter offers optimal filtration

    It removes no less than 99.5% of all dust particles down to 0.0003 mm in size from the exhaust air.

    Original Philips exhaust filter

    Original Philips exhaust filter

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessory specifications

      Number of exhaust filters
      1
      Replacement filter for
      • FC8408
      • FC8428
      • FC8429
      • FC8436
      • FC8438
      • FC8600 - FC8619
      • FC8700 - FC8740
      • HR8374
      • HR8500 - HR8599
      • HR8700 - HR8999
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