For clean healthy air in your home
This HEPA 12 washable filter catches at least 99.5% of all harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies. To maintain effective filtration, the HEPA filter should be cleaned every 6 months and be replaced after 2 years.
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Suggested retail price: HKD95.00
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For clean healthy air in your home HEPA 12 washable filter, 99.5% filtration 1 HEPA12 washable filter 99.5% filtration Clean every 6 months EPA 12 filter offers optimal filtration
It removes no less than 99.5% of all dust particles down to 0.0003 mm in size from the exhaust air.
Original Philips exhaust filter
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Accessory specifications
Number of exhaust filters
1 Replacement filter for
FC8408
FC8428
FC8429
FC8436
FC8438
FC8600 - FC8619
FC8700 - FC8740
HR8374
HR8500 - HR8599
HR8700 - HR8999
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