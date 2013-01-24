Home
Rechargeable Stick Accessory

FC8051/01
    Long crevice tool

    With this long crevice tool you can easily clean narrow corners and hard-to-reach places. Compatible with SpeedPro (Aqua), SpeedPro Max (Aqua), 5000, 7000 and 8000 Series (Aqua) See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD198.00

    Suggested retail price: HKD198.00

      • 1x Long crevice tool
      With this long crevice tool you can easily clean narrow corners and hard-to-reach places.

      Technical Specifications

      • Contains

        Long crevice tool
        1x

      • General specifications

        Suitable for
        FC6721-FC6729, FC6802, FC6812-FC6814, FC6822, FC6823, FC6826, FC6827, XC7041- XC7043, FC6901-FC6904, FC6908, XC8043, XC8045, XC8047, XC8049, XC8147, XC8149

