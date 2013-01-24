Home
AquaTrio vacuum cleaner exchange brushes

FC8054
  Renew for perfect performance
    Renew the perfect performance and keep hygiene high by exchanging the AquaTrio vacuum cleaner brushes every 6 months. The uniquely developed microfiber brushes clean and absorb with maximum capacity, while being gentle to your floors. See all benefits

    For optimal cleaning results replace every 6months

    • 2 washable micro-fiber brushes
    • For all hard and wooden floors
    • Replace every 6 months
    • Compatible with FC7070
    Suitable for all wooden floors like wood, parquet etc.

    Powerful and gentle micro-fiber brushes deliver 6700 rpm

    Powerful and gentle micro-fiber brushes of your Philips vacuum cleaner delivers 6700 rpm to effectively remove all dirt and stains.

    For parquet, laminate, vinyl, ceramic, natural stone etc.

    Technical Specifications

    • Performance

      Number of brushes
      2

        • Not suitable for any soft floors like carpets, carpet tiles, rugs etc. or wooden floors that are not suitable for wet mopping

