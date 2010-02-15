Discontinued
FC8146/01
Save up to 20% energy*
Philips EasyLife vacuum cleaner is designed to deliver high cleaning results while consuming less energy than regular vacuum cleaners. Besides, you can easily empty the bucket without getting dirty hands by the simple push of a button.
1400W
Parquet
The efficient 1400 Watt motor generates 300 Watt max. suction power, which means that you use less energy but do not compromise on the cleaning results.
The indicator light turns on when the bucket is full and needs to be emptied. Emptying and cleaning the bucket and the filter will ensure you to keep the optimum cleaning performance.
The handle of the dust container will help you to easily take it out and maintain it over the trash bin.
Compared to 2000 Watt vacuum cleaner. Philips internal measurements, 2010.