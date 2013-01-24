Home
EasyLife

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC8146/01
1 Awards
    EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC8146/01
    1 Awards

    Save up to 20% energy*

    Philips EasyLife vacuum cleaner is designed to deliver high cleaning results while consuming less energy than regular vacuum cleaners. Besides, you can easily empty the bucket without getting dirty hands by the simple push of a button. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD1,298.00

    Suggested retail price: HKD1,298.00

      • 1400W
      • Parquet
      1400 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power

      1400 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power

      The efficient 1400 Watt motor generates 300 Watt max. suction power, which means that you use less energy but do not compromise on the cleaning results.

      Indicator light shows when bucket needs emptying

      Indicator light shows when bucket needs emptying

      The indicator light turns on when the bucket is full and needs to be emptied. Emptying and cleaning the bucket and the filter will ensure you to keep the optimum cleaning performance.

      Dust container with one-button release system

      Dust container with one-button release system

      The closed dust container of the Philips bagless vacuum cleaner can be emptied by the bottom by the simple push of a button.

      HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

      HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

      This HEPA filter catches harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies. To maintain effective fitration, replace the HEPA filter every 6 months.

      Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch-protection

      Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch-protection

      No more risk of scratches thanks to this nozzle with soft brush hairs, especially designed to carefully clean your hard floors.

      Handle for easy removal of the dust container

      The handle of the dust container will help you to easily take it out and maintain it over the trash bin.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Motor
        Energy saving, high efficiency
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        5.5 kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        428.5 x 314 x 213 mm

      • Usability

        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Carrying handle
        Front
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Dust container full indicator
        Yes
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Action radius
        10 m
        Cord length
        6 m

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        HEPA washable filter
        Dust capacity
        1.7 L
        Filter type
        HEPA

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Standard nozzle
        All-purpose nozzle
        Additional nozzle
        Parquet nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Oyster metallic

      • Performance

        Suction power (max)
        300 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        82 dB
        Input power (IEC)
        1400 W
        Airflow (max)
        34 l/s
        Vacuum (max)
        28 kPa

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Compared to 2000 Watt vacuum cleaner. Philips internal measurements, 2010.

