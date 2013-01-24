Home
PowerGo

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8293/61
    The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 1800 W of cleaning performance with a multipurpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter. See all benefits

      High suction power

      1800 W motor for great cleaning results

      • 1800 W
      • Super Clean Air filter
      • 3L

      Large 3-liter capacity means fewer bag changes

      The large-capacity dust chamber handles a full three liters before the bag needs changing.

      Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      With a reach of 9 meters from plug to nozzle, it keeps you cleaning longer without unplugging.

      Onboard accessories are always at hand

      Accessories, like a handy crevice tool, are integrated onto the vacuum so they're always at hand while you clean.

      Super Clean Air filter captures 99%+ of particles

      The Super Clean Air filter captures 99%+ of harmful particles – like pollen, dust mites or pet hair – so you can enjoy clean healthy air in your home.

      Easy s-bags last up to 50% longer

      S-bags last up to 50% longer and maintain the full suction power of your vacuum cleaner right up to the moment it's full. One bag fits all models, with a sealing mechanism for tidy disposal.

      1800 W motor for strong suction power

      1800 W motor generates strong suction power for excellent cleaning results.

      Telescopic tube comfortable cleaning

      A 2-piece, telescopic metal tube adjusts quickly to any height for comfortable cleaning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        1600  W
        Input power (max)
        1800  W
        Sound power level
        82  dB
        Suction power (max)
        300  W
        Vacuum (max)
        23  kPa

      • Usability

        Action radius
        9  m
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Cord length
        6  m
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Tube coupling
        Conical

      • Design

        Color
        Sporty red

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag Classic Long Performance
        Dust capacity
        3  L
        Exhaust filter
        Super Clean Air filter
        Motor filter
        1 layer foam filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        Crevice tool
        Accessory storage
        On board
        Standard nozzle
        Multi-purpose nozzle

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        403 x 263 x 220  mm
        Weight of product
        4.3  kg

