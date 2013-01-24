Home
PowerPro Compact

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC8471/61
    The new Philips PowerPro Compact delivers powerful performance without compromises thanks to the PowerCyclone 4 technology and advanced bucket design See all benefits

      With PowerCyclone 4 Technology

      • 1700W
      • PowerCyclone 4
      • EPA 10 motor filter
      PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

      PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

      PowerCyclone 4 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.

      The EPA filter catches microscopic vermin causing allergy

      The EPA filter catches microscopic vermin causing allergy

      The pleated EPA filter has a large filter surface and good filtration performance. In combination with the cyclonic airflow, this prevents it from cloggin fast and gives you better and longer-lasting filtration results.

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

      Advanced dust container design for easy to emptying

      Advanced dust container design for easy to emptying

      The dust container is perfectly designed to dispose dust without creating a dust cloud. Thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, dust is collected at one side of the container and evenly glides into the dust bin.

      1700 Watt motor generating 330 Watt suction power

      1700 Watt motor generating 330 Watt suction power

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Star blue

      • Performance

        Input power (max)
        1700  W
        Input power (IEC)
        1400  W
        Suction power (max)
        330  W
        Vacuum (max)
        25  kPa
        Airflow (max)
        35  l/s
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        84  dB

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        1.5  L
        Exhaust filter
        Sponge
        Motor filter
        Washable foam inlet filter

      • Usability

        Action radius
        9  m
        Cord length
        6  m
        Tube type
        Fixed 2-piece metal tube
        Carrying handle
        Front
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Wheel type
        Plastic

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        Multi-purpose nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        4.5  kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        406x285x238  mm

      Accessories for this product

            • Suction power tested in accordance with international standard DIN EN 60312/11/2008, tested by external test institute SLG Prüf-und zertifizierungs GmbH (Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V., January 2013).

