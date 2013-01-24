Gives dust no chance
The Philips Expression vacuum cleaner with bag offers an effective way of filtering pollen, spores, and allergens out of the air. The washable HEPA 12 filter, in combination with the s-bag Clinic, traps up to 99.9% of all dust particles. See all benefits
Vacuum cleaner with 1800 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.
This washable HEPA 12 filter catches at least 99.5% of all harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies.
This dust bag filters up to 99.9% of pollen, spores and allergens. Ideal for people with allergies!
When disposing the dust bag of your Philips vacuum cleaner, there will be no contact with the dust thanks to this patented dust bag holder.
Usability
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Performance
FC8023/04
FC8021/03