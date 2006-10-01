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  • The highest suction power ever The highest suction power ever The highest suction power ever

    Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC9164

    The highest suction power ever

    The highest suction level ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the FC916x range is all about. Combined with a hygienic filter and easy dustbag removal system the FC916x range takes care of all your dust and dirt.

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    Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag

    Similar products

    See all Bag vacuum cleaner

    The highest suction power ever

    500 W suction power for effortless cleaning

    • AnimalCare
    2200 Watt motor generating max. 500 Watt suction power

    2200 Watt motor generating max. 500 Watt suction power

    Highly efficient 2200 Watt motor generates max. 500 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.

    HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

    HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

    This Philips vacuum cleaner has been designed in such a way that all the air taken in is passed through the washable HEPA 13 filter (99.95% filtration) before it is exhausted. No escape is possible.

    s-bag in XXL 4 liter capacity for long-lasting performance

    s-bag in XXL 4 liter capacity for long-lasting performance

    This large dust bag capacity allows you to make optimal use of your dust bag, which means you have to change your dust bag less frequently.

    Turbo Brush nozzle removes 25% more hairs and dust

    Turbo Brush nozzle removes 25% more hairs and dust

    The Turbo Brush nozzle allows deep cleaning of carpets and quick hair and fluff removal from carpets. The rotating brush actively removes small dust particles and hairs, resulting in a 25% better cleaning performance on carpets. The wheels of the nozzle prevent damage in case of use on hard-floors.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      TriActive nozzle
      Accessories included
      • Crevice tool
      • Small nozzle
      Accessory storage
      On handgrip
      Additional nozzle
      Turbo brush

    • Design

      Color
      Emperor red

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      6.3  kg

    • Performance

      Input power (IEC)
      2000  W
      Airflow (max)
      47  l/s
      Vacuum (max)
      34  kPa
      Input power (max)
      2200  W
      Suction power (max)
      500  W
      Noise level (Lc IEC)
      78  dB

    • Filtration

      Dust bag type
      s-bag anti-odour
      Dust capacity
      4  l
      Exhaust filter
      Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter
      HEPA AirSeal
      Yes

    • Usability

      Tube coupling
      Button
      Action radius
      12  m
      Carrying handle
      Top and front
      Power control
      Electronic on appliance
      Tube type
      Metal lacquered 3pc telescopic
      Cord length
      9  m
      Dust full indicator
      Yes
      Wheel type
      Rubber
      Clean Comfort cassette
      Yes

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