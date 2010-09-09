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  • Standard Product Photo Philips ErgoFit Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9262/01
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ErgoFit Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9262/01
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ErgoFit Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9262/01
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips ErgoFit Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Packaging photograph Philips ErgoFit Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9262/01
  • Standard Product Photo Philips ErgoFit Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9262/01
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ErgoFit Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9262/01
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ErgoFit Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9262/01
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips ErgoFit Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Packaging photograph Philips ErgoFit Bagless vacuum cleaner FC9262/01

Discontinued

ErgoFitBagless vacuum cleaner

FC9262/01

Maximum comfort, minimum effort

Feel the relief of a better posture! This vacuum cleaner results in significantly less bending while cleaning and brings you more comfort

See all benefits

Enjoy a better posture with up to 70% less bending

Maximum comfort, minimum effort

  • 2000W

  • RemoteControl

Unique ergonomically designed PostureProtect handle

Unique ergonomically designed PostureProtect handle

The patented PostureProtect handle offers you 4x a better body posture: it helps to prevent bending while cleaning; it supports keeping your wrist in a comfortable position; both handles make manoeuvring easy; and you can regulate the vacuum cleaner with fingertip controls.

Fingertip controls in the handle

Fingertip controls in the handle

Via the buttons in the handle you can easily operate your vacuum cleaner - without bending!

Rotating hose connection for easier manoeuvring

Rotating hose connection for easier manoeuvring

This hose has a pivoting connection to the handle and therefore allows for easier manoeuvring and less wrist strain.

Technical Specifications

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