Discontinued
FM04FD180B/00
Easy to use, plug and play!
Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive STAR edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
4GB
Star Edition 2.0
High-speed data transfer rates significantly reduce annoying waiting times when copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.
Never lose your cap again! The protective cap is integrated into the product design, so it always stays attached to the USB stick. To use it, simply turn the cap backwards, plug in the stick and get started.
The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open it and quickly access your USB stick without hassle.