Discontinued
FM12FD170E/00
Easy to use, plug and play!
Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive MOTION edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
128GB
Motion Edition 2.0
3-pack
A useful 128GB gives you the capacity to swap, share and save much larger or more files via the USB port of your PC or laptop.
High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.
The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open your packaging and get quickly access to your USB stick without hassle.