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        Discontinued

        USB Flash Drive

        FM12FD35B/00

        Easy to use, plug and play!

        Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive URBAN edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.

        See all benefits

        Swap files in a flash!

        Easy to use, plug and play!

        • 128GB

        • Urban Edition 2.0

        Fast data transfer with high-speed USB 2.0

        High-speed data transfer rates significantly reduce annoying waiting times when copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

        Integrated protective cap for your convenience

        Never lose your cap again! The protective cap is integrated into the product design, so it always stays attached to the USB stick. To use it, simply turn the cap backwards, plug in the stick and get started.

        Easy-to-open, user-friendly packaging

        The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open it and quickly access your USB stick without hassle.

        Technical Specifications

        Manuals & Documentation

        Localized commercial leaflet

        • PDF file, 145.8 kB
        • 24 August 2026