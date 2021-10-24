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Discontinued

USB Flash Drive

FM64FD180D/00

Easy to use, plug and play!

Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive MOTION edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.

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Swap files in a flash!

Easy to use, plug and play!

  • 64GB

  • Star Edition 2.0

  • 2-pack

Fast data transfer with high-speed USB 2.0

High-speed data transfer rates significantly reduce annoying waiting times when copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

Integrated protective cap for your convenience

Never lose your cap again! The protective cap is integrated into the product design, so it always stays attached to the USB stick. To use it, simply turn the cap backwards, plug in the stick and get started.

Easy-to-open, user-friendly packaging

The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open it and quickly access your USB stick without hassle.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 267.7 kB
  • 24 August 2026