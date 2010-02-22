Discontinued
GC1990/26
Faster - from start to finish
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.
Steam 22g/min;80g steam boost
Ceramic soleplate
Anti-calc
1450 Watts
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.
Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.
Awards