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  • Faster cordless ironing, from start to finish Faster cordless ironing, from start to finish Faster cordless ironing, from start to finish

    Easyspeed plus cordless Cordless steam iron

    GC2088/30

    1 award

    Faster cordless ironing, from start to finish

    With compact SmartCharging base and light feedback

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD758.00

    Easyspeed plus cordless Cordless steam iron

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    See all Steam Iron

    Faster cordless ironing, from start to finish

    • Steam 35g/min;150g steam boost
    • Ceramic soleplate
    • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
    • 2400 Watts
    Iron with smart light feedback indicator

    Iron with smart light feedback indicator

    Smart light feedback indicates the status of the iron at any time.

    Continuous steam up to 35 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 35 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 35 g/min for better crease removal.

    150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    The iron's 150 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

    The charging base charges the iron in less than 6 seconds

    The charging base charges the iron in less than 6 seconds

    The compact Smart charging base enables a powerful cordless steam performance. Enjoy the ultimate freedom of movement without changing your ironing pattern: the iron will charge itself on the compac smart charging base while you rearrange the garment . To ensure constant steam performance the smart charging base will indicate with a yellowlight to recharge the iron and ensures the iron will get fully charged in less than 6 seconds. The blue light indicates that the iron is ready to use .

    Ceramic soleplate for better gliding performance

    Ceramic soleplate for better gliding performance

    Ceramic soleplate is scratch resistant, glides well and easy to clean.

    Cord winder for easy cord storage

    Cord winder for easy cord storage

    The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

    Lock and carry the iron for stable storage after ironing

    Lock and carry the iron for stable storage after ironing

    Safe storage after ironing on the base. The cord can be wrapped around the body of the base, so that the appliance is easy to store.

    Power up to 2400 W for faster heat-up time

    Power up to 2400 W for faster heat-up time

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      270  ml
      Safety auto off
      Yes
      Storage solution
      Carry lock
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Cord storage
      Cord storage compartment
      Power cord length
      1.8  m
      Intelligent Light feedback
      Yes

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      35  g/min
      Soleplate
      • Ceramic
      • SteamGlide
      Power
      2400  W
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Spray
      Yes
      Steam boost
      150  g
      Variable steam settings
      Yes
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