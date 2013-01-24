Home
Easyspeed plus cordless

Cordless steam iron

GC2088/30
  • Faster cordless ironing, from start to finish Faster cordless ironing, from start to finish Faster cordless ironing, from start to finish
    Faster cordless ironing, from start to finish

    With compact SmartCharging base and light feedback See all benefits

      Faster cordless ironing, from start to finish

      • Steam 35g/min;150g steam boost
      • Ceramic soleplate
      • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
      • 2400 Watts
      Iron with smart light feedback indicator

      Smart light feedback indicates the status of the iron at any time.

      Continuous steam up to 35 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 35 g/min for better crease removal.

      150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      The iron's 150 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      The charging base charges the iron in less than 6 seconds

      The compact Smart charging base enables a powerful cordless steam performance. Enjoy the ultimate freedom of movement without changing your ironing pattern: the iron will charge itself on the compac smart charging base while you rearrange the garment . To ensure constant steam performance the smart charging base will indicate with a yellowlight to recharge the iron and ensures the iron will get fully charged in less than 6 seconds. The blue light indicates that the iron is ready to use .

      Ceramic soleplate for better gliding performance

      Ceramic soleplate is scratch resistant, glides well and easy to clean.

      Cord winder for easy cord storage

      The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

      Lock and carry the iron for stable storage after ironing

      Safe storage after ironing on the base. The cord can be wrapped around the body of the base, so that the appliance is easy to store.

      Power up to 2400 W for faster heat-up time

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        • Ceramic
        • SteamGlide
        Continuous steam output
        35  g/min
        Steam boost
        150  g
        Power
        2400  W
        Spray
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Vertical steaming
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Storage solution
        Carry lock
        Cord storage
        Cord storage compartment
        Intelligent Light feedback
        Yes
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        270  ml

