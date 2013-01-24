Faster cordless ironing, from start to finish
With compact SmartCharging base and light feedback See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Faster cordless ironing, from start to finish
With compact SmartCharging base and light feedback See all benefits
Faster cordless ironing, from start to finish
With compact SmartCharging base and light feedback See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Faster cordless ironing, from start to finish
With compact SmartCharging base and light feedback See all benefits
Smart light feedback indicates the status of the iron at any time.
Continuous steam up to 35 g/min for better crease removal.
The iron's 150 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
The compact Smart charging base enables a powerful cordless steam performance. Enjoy the ultimate freedom of movement without changing your ironing pattern: the iron will charge itself on the compac smart charging base while you rearrange the garment . To ensure constant steam performance the smart charging base will indicate with a yellowlight to recharge the iron and ensures the iron will get fully charged in less than 6 seconds. The blue light indicates that the iron is ready to use .
Ceramic soleplate is scratch resistant, glides well and easy to clean.
The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.
Safe storage after ironing on the base. The cord can be wrapped around the body of the base, so that the appliance is easy to store.
Fast & powerful crease removal
Easy to use