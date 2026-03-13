Steam iron
Discontinued
Support
GC2820/02
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Consumer Care Book Philips 2800 series Steam iron
User Manual Philips 2800 series Steam iron - English
All (3)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
How do I descale my Philips Steam Iron?
How to clean the soleplate of my Philips Steam/Dry Iron
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
My Philips iron sizzles when I place it on its heel
My Philips Steam Iron does not produce steam
The Calc-Clean light on my Philips Steam Generator Iron keeps blinking