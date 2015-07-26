GC2982/30
Built to perform, day after day
The Philips PowerLife Plus steam iron gives great results day after day and never lets you down , with its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output , easy to use calc clean for long lasting steam and Extra stable heelrest.See all benefits
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Continuous steam up to 35 g/min for better crease removal.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.
The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.
This iron features a specially designed extra large heelrest, which gives extra stability when it is put in vertical position.
Easy to use
Fast crease removal
Green efficiency
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