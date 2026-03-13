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EnergyCare Steam iron

Discontinued

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EnergyCareSteam iron

GC3660/02

EnergyCare Steam iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Consumer Care Book Philips EnergyCare Steam iron

  • PDF file, 996 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of conformity Philips EnergyCare Steam iron GC3660

  • PDF file, 25.7 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting