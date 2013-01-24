Revive your delicate clothes with steam
Compact yet powerful. The new Philips CompactTouch garment steamer is specially designed to combine powerful steam performance with a super compact design so that you can refresh your clothes without much hassle. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Revive your delicate clothes with steam
Compact yet powerful. The new Philips CompactTouch garment steamer is specially designed to combine powerful steam performance with a super compact design so that you can refresh your clothes without much hassle. See all benefits
Revive your delicate clothes with steam
Compact yet powerful. The new Philips CompactTouch garment steamer is specially designed to combine powerful steam performance with a super compact design so that you can refresh your clothes without much hassle. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Revive your delicate clothes with steam
Compact yet powerful. The new Philips CompactTouch garment steamer is specially designed to combine powerful steam performance with a super compact design so that you can refresh your clothes without much hassle. See all benefits
Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.
The compact integrated design with cover provides enough space to store all the parts including the power cord and the hose inside the base, protecting against dust and helps keeping your home neat and tidy.
Easy garment hanger accessory lets you hang your garments on a door while steaming.
600 ml large water tank creates enough steam for steaming up to 30 mins.
The Auto-clean function flushes the steamer to remove the calc particles and residues. This will extend the lifetime of your steamer.
Hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria on clothes and helps delaying washing or dry cleaning*.
Powerful steam removes cigarette, food and body odors.
Fast & powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Calc management
Accessories
Technical specifications