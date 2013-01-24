Home
CompactTouch

Compact garment steamer

GC430/05
    Compact yet powerful. The new Philips CompactTouch garment steamer is specially designed to combine powerful steam performance with a super compact design so that you can refresh your clothes without much hassle.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD798.00
    Find similar products

    Compact yet powerful. The new Philips CompactTouch garment steamer is specially designed to combine powerful steam performance with a super compact design so that you can refresh your clothes without much hassle.

    Compact yet powerful. The new Philips CompactTouch garment steamer is specially designed to combine powerful steam performance with a super compact design so that you can refresh your clothes without much hassle.

    Compact yet powerful. The new Philips CompactTouch garment steamer is specially designed to combine powerful steam performance with a super compact design so that you can refresh your clothes without much hassle.

      Revive your delicate clothes with steam

      Designed for easier storage

      • 1200-1400w (220-240v)
      • 3 steam levels
      • Integrated cover for storage
      • Door hanger, glove
      Powerful continuous steam

      Powerful continuous steam

      Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

      3 steam levels

      3 steam levels

      Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.

      Integrated cover for easier storage

      Integrated cover for easier storage

      The compact integrated design with cover provides enough space to store all the parts including the power cord and the hose inside the base, protecting against dust and helps keeping your home neat and tidy.

      Easy garment hanger

      Easy garment hanger

      Easy garment hanger accessory lets you hang your garments on a door while steaming.

      Large water tank for longer use

      Large water tank for longer use

      600 ml large water tank creates enough steam for steaming up to 30 mins.

      Auto-clean function for longer lifetime

      Auto-clean function for longer lifetime

      The Auto-clean function flushes the steamer to remove the calc particles and residues. This will extend the lifetime of your steamer.

      Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*

      Hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria on clothes and helps delaying washing or dry cleaning*.

      Removes cigarette, food and body odors

      Powerful steam removes cigarette, food and body odors.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Steam output control
        3 settings
        Power
        1200-1400  W
        Steam on demand technology
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        600  ml
        Refill any time
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Hose length
        1.6  m
        Safe for all fabrics
        Even for delicates like silks
        Heat up time
        <1  min

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        • Anti-calc solution
        • Auto-clean

      • Accessories

        Glove for extra protection
        Yes
        Integrated cover
        Yes
        Easy garment hanger
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Product dimensions
        38.2 x 19.8 x 11.1  cm
        Packaging dimensions
        41.5 x 23.5 x 15.0  cm
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Weight of product
        1.59  kg
        Weight of product with package
        2.14  kg

          • * Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.

