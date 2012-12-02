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    CompactTouch Compact garment steamer

    GC430/05

    1 award

    Revive your delicate clothes with steam

    Compact yet powerful. The new Philips CompactTouch garment steamer is specially designed to combine powerful steam performance with a super compact design so that you can refresh your clothes without much hassle.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD798.00

    CompactTouch Compact garment steamer

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    See all Garment Steamer

    Revive your delicate clothes with steam

    Designed for easier storage

    • 1200-1400w (220-240v)
    • 3 steam levels
    • Integrated cover for storage
    • Door hanger, glove
    Powerful continuous steam

    Powerful continuous steam

    Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

    3 steam levels

    3 steam levels

    Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.

    Integrated cover for easier storage

    Integrated cover for easier storage

    The compact integrated design with cover provides enough space to store all the parts including the power cord and the hose inside the base, protecting against dust and helps keeping your home neat and tidy.

    Easy garment hanger

    Easy garment hanger

    Easy garment hanger accessory lets you hang your garments on a door while steaming.

    Large water tank for longer use

    Large water tank for longer use

    600 ml large water tank creates enough steam for steaming up to 30 mins.

    Auto-clean function for longer lifetime

    Auto-clean function for longer lifetime

    The Auto-clean function flushes the steamer to remove the calc particles and residues. This will extend the lifetime of your steamer.

    Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*

    Hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria on clothes and helps delaying washing or dry cleaning*.

    Removes cigarette, food and body odors

    Powerful steam removes cigarette, food and body odors.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Calc clean solution
      • Anti-calc solution
      • Auto-clean
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Glove for extra protection
      Yes
      Easy garment hanger
      Yes
      Integrated cover
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Packaging dimensions
      41.5 x 23.5 x 15.0  cm
      Product dimensions
      38.2 x 19.8 x 11.1  cm
      Weight of product
      1.59  kg
      Weight of product with package
      2.14  kg

    • Easy to use

      Safe for all fabrics
      Even for delicates like silks
      Refill any time
      Yes
      Heat up time
      <1  minute(s)
      Water tank capacity
      600  ml
      Safety auto off
      Yes
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Power cord length
      1.8  m
      Hose length
      1.6  m

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Power
      1200-1400  W
      Steam output control
      3 settings
      Steam on demand technology
      Yes

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    Awards

    • * Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.

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