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AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron

Discontinued

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AZUR 2-in-1Cordless steam iron

GC4820/02

AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Consumer Care Book Philips AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron

  • PDF file, 608 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of conformity Philips AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron GC4820/02

  • PDF file, 25 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting