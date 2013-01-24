Powerful 2800 W for fast heat up and best performance.
Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
A well designed, soft grip on the top of the steam iron will make your ironing session more comfortable.
T-ionicGlide is our best gliding and scratch-resistant, 5-star rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer.
Less refilling with the very large 350 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.
The steam iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. It will switch off after 8 minutes when left standing on its heelrest and after 30 seconds when left resting on its soleplate or sides.
A large 2,5 m cord gives you the reach you need during your ironing. Now you reach every corner of your ironing board without any problems.
Quick calc release is the easiest way to remove scale from your iron and guarantees consistently powerful steam for years to come.
Easy to use
Fast crease removal
Green efficiency
Guarantee
Scale management
Size and weight