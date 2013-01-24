Home
Azur Pro

Steam iron

GC4880/20
    -{discount-value}

    Azur Pro Steam iron

    GC4880/20
      Iron away creases fast with powerful steam

      • 2800W
      • 50 g/min; 200g steam boost
      • T-ionicGlide Soleplate
      • Safety auto off + anti-calc
      Powerful 2800 W for fast heat up and best performance.

      Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      A well designed, soft grip on the top of the steam iron will make your ironing session more comfortable.

      T-ionicGlide is our best gliding and scratch-resistant, 5-star rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer.

      Less refilling with the very large 350 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

      The steam iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. It will switch off after 8 minutes when left standing on its heelrest and after 30 seconds when left resting on its soleplate or sides.

      A large 2,5 m cord gives you the reach you need during your ironing. Now you reach every corner of your ironing board without any problems.

      Quick calc release is the easiest way to remove scale from your iron and guarantees consistently powerful steam for years to come.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        2.5  m
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        350  ml
        Drip Stop
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        50  g/min
        Power
        2800  W
        Steam boost
        200  g
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Water spray
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving mode
        Yes
        Energy saving*
        20  %
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        • Double active calc clean
        • Self clean

      • Size and weight

        Weight of iron
        1.5  kg

