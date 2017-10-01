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  • Our smartest and most powerful steam iron Our smartest and most powerful steam iron Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
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    Azur Elite DynamiQ Steam iron

    GC5039/30

    Our smartest and most powerful steam iron

    Powerful, intelligent iron for perfect results faster. Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. Advanced DynamiQ steam mode ensures the perfect amount of powerful steam when you need it*

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    Azur Elite DynamiQ Steam iron

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    See all Steam Iron

    Our smartest and most powerful steam iron

    Guaranteed no burns,with intelligent steam release

    • 2500-3000W
    • 75 g/min continuous steam
    • 260g steam boost
    • SteamGlide Advanced soleplate
    OptimalTEMP technology: Guaranteed no burns, no settings

    OptimalTEMP technology: Guaranteed no burns, no settings

    Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Philips steam irons with OptimalTEMP makes your ironing easier and faster and has been tested by independent textile experts .

    DynamiQ mode, intelligent steam release for perfect results

    DynamiQ mode, intelligent steam release for perfect results

    Thanks to DynamiQ sensor, the most advanced motion sensor used in steam irons knows precisely how your iron is moving and when its standing still. DynamiQ steam mode releases automatically perfect amount of steam when its needed during your ironing to get the ironing results faster. The steam automatically starts when your iron is moving and stops when you don't move for ultimate convenience and effortless ironing.

    Convenient steam modes: DynamiQ, MAX, IONIC and OFF

    Convenient steam modes: DynamiQ, MAX, IONIC and OFF

    Choose from multiple steam modes. DynamiQ mode delivers the perfect amount of steam automatically when you need it, Max mode blasts stubborn creases with powerful continuous steam, IONIC steam mode with powerful steam bursts for more hygienic ironing and OFF steam enables you switch off the steam

    Ionic steam mode, deep ionized steam for hygienic ironing

    Ionic steam mode, deep ionized steam for hygienic ironing

    Ionic Steam mode produces deep and powerful ionic steam bursts for more hygienic ironing for your specific garment needs.

    3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

    3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

    Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly

    SteamGlide Advanced soleplate, ultimate gliding & durability

    SteamGlide Advanced soleplate, ultimate gliding & durability

    Our superior SteamGlide Advanced soleplate delivers smooth gliding performance on any fabric. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a aluminum, and our patented 6-layer coating with its advanced titanium layer effortlessly glides on any fabric for the fastest results.

    Extra-long cord for maximum reach

    Extra-long cord for maximum reach

    An ultra-long 3-meter cord provides maximum reach and convenience.

    Turbo steam pump pushes up to 50% more steam through fabric*

    Turbo steam pump pushes up to 50% more steam through fabric*

    Our built-in Turbo Steam pump delivers up to 50% more powerful continuous steam so creases disappear even quicker.

    Steam output up to 75g/min for faster crease removal

    Steam output up to 75g/min for faster crease removal

    Strong and consistent steam output penetrates up to 50% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.

    Up to 260 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

    Up to 260 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

    Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

    Smart calc reminder to remove calc from the iron

    Smart calc reminder to remove calc from the iron

    This iron has a smart calc-clean reminder which indicates when the descaling is needed. Simply push the calc-clean button on the water tank to flush away the calc from the iron for long-lasting steam performance

    Quick Calc Release in 15s for long-lasting steam performance

    Quick Calc Release in 15s for long-lasting steam performance

    Improved steam generation ensures calc breaks up easily and now collects up to 5x more calc* in container. With Quick Calc Release, the container is easily removed and emptied in under 15 seconds for long-lasting steam performance every day .

    Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

    Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

    The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 30 seconds.On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      350  ml
      Soleplate name
      SteamGlide Advanced
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Extra stable heel rest
      Yes
      Extra large filling hole
      Yes
      Auto shut-off
      Yes

    • Comfortable ironing

      Cord length
      3  m

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      3000  W
      Steam boost
      260  g
      Continuous steam
      75  g/min
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Ionic Deep Steam
      Yes

    • Green efficiency

      Energy saving mode
      Yes
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Quick Calc Release

    • Size and weight

      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      33,3 x 17,5 x 13,5  cm

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    • On all ironable fabrics
    • Compared to GC4910

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