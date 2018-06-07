GC5039-P3A-global-USP1_USP1%{_range}%{@1.333x|@1x|@0.666x|@0.5x}_web_%{format}.%{format}

DynamiQ Intelligent System

Turbo Steam pump

Up to 50% more steam through the fabric.

*compared to GC4910

* Guaranteed no burns and no temperature settings required with OptimalTEMP Technology



* DynamiQ mode released perfect amount of steam when you need it



* Turbo steam pump for up to 50% more steam through fabric for creases to disappear faster



* Smart calc reminder and Quick calc release in 15s for long-lasting steam performance



* Our best gliding & scratch-resistance soleplate

Steaming modes

Steam always at full capacity

Deep ionized steam for hygienic ironing

When no steam is needed

Azur Elite Steam Iron

Azur Elite Steam Iron

GC5039/30

Our smartest and most powerful steam iron Guaranteed no burns, automatic intelligent steam release*

€129.99

* on all ironable fabrics only

OptimalTEMP

technology

No settings required and no burns on all ironable fabrics

Cotton

Jeans

Silk

No burns

guaranteed

Iron all ironable fabrics burn-free without adjusting the temperature

DynamiQ

Intelligent steam release

DynamiQ motion sensor, precisely knows how the iron is moving and automatically delivers perfect amount of steam for perfect results.

Releases

more steam

Short strokes and slower moves

No motion

no steam

Creases disappear

even quicker

As steam flows through fabric.

