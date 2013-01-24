Home
Pressurised steam generator

GC7430
    Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, the 7400 series is ready in 2 minutes. Pressurized steam GC7430/02 power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the large water-filling inlet allows fast & easy refills. See all benefits

      Fast and powerful ironing

      2-min quick start, refill any time

      • ECO
      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption

      Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption

      Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption by selecting the eco-setting. The eco-setting offers the most energy efficient way to obtain perfect ironing results.

      Up to 4.5 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

      Up to 4.5 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

      Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

      150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      Steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

      Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 120 g/min thanks to the small amounts of water that are pumped into the boiler each time. For perfect and fast crease removal.

      Permanent anti-calc tablets inside delay scale build up

      Permanent anti-calc tablets inside delay scale build up

      Permanent anti-calc tablets delay the formation of scale build up ensuring better protection for your system iron

      Start quickly: less than 2 minutes start-up time

      Start quickly: less than 2 minutes start-up time

      This system iron is ready to use in less than 2 minutes.

      Refill the watertank at any time, even during ironing

      Refill the watertank at any time, even during ironing

      The seperate watertank allows you to re-fill the watertank any time, even during ironing, without waiting.

      Lightweight iron for effortless ironing

      The iron is only 1.2 kg making ironing easy and effortless.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Continuous steam output
        Yes
        Continuous steam output
        120  g/min
        Steam boost
        150  g
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Steam pressure
        Up to 4.5  bar
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Power
        2400  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        1000  ml
        Filling and emptying water
        Extra large filling hole
        Refill any time
        Yes
        Heat-up time
        2  min
        Hose storage
        Hose clip
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom
        Hose length
        1.7  m

      • Sustainability

        Automatic energy saving
        20% energy reduction

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Anti-calc tablets + rinsing

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V
        Product dimensions
        42.9 x 40 x 20.6  cm
        Weight of iron
        1.2  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        4.5  kg

