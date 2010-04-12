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  • Fast and powerful ironing Fast and powerful ironing Fast and powerful ironing

    7400 series Pressurised steam generator

    GC7430/02

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    Fast and powerful ironing

    Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, the 7400 series is ready in 2 minutes. Pressurized steam iron GC7430/02 power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the large water-filling inlet allows fast & easy refills

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD3,388.00

    7400 series Pressurised steam generator

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    See all Steam Generator Iron

    Fast and powerful ironing

    Iron with 2-min quick start, refill any time

    • 4.5 bar
    • ECO
    • 150 g steam boost
    Up to 4.5 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

    Up to 4.5 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

    Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

    150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    The iron's 150 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

    Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

    Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

    The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

    Permanent anti-calc tablets inside delay scale build up

    Permanent anti-calc tablets inside delay scale build up

    Permanent anti-calc tablets delay the formation of scale build up ensuring better protection for your system iron

    Start quickly: less than 2 minutes start-up time

    Start quickly: less than 2 minutes start-up time

    This system iron is ready to use in less than 2 minutes.

    Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption

    Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption

    Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption by selecting the eco-setting on your Philips Iron. The eco-setting offers the most energy efficient way to obtain perfect ironing results.

    Refill the watertank at any time, even during ironing

    Refill the watertank at any time, even during ironing

    The seperate watertank allows you to re-fill the watertank any time, even during ironing, without waiting.

    Lightweight iron for effortless ironing

    The iron is only 1.2 kg making ironing easy and effortless.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Calc clean solution
      Anti-calc tablets + rinsing
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Weight of iron + base
      4.5  kg
      Weight of iron
      1.2  kg
      Voltage
      220 - 240  V
      Product dimensions
      42.9 x 40 x 20.6  cm

    • Easy to use

      Refill any time
      Yes
      Heat up time
      2  minute(s)
      Filling and emptying water
      Extra large filling hole
      Water tank capacity
      1000  ml
      Cord freedom (swivel)
      180 degree cord freedom
      Power cord length
      1.8  m
      Hose length
      1.7  m
      Hose storage
      Hose clip

    • Sustainability

      Energy saving
      20% energy reduction

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      120  g/min
      Soleplate
      SteamGlide
      Power
      2400  W
      Steam output
      Yes
      Pressure
      Up to 4.5
      Steam boost
      150  g
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Variable steam settings
      Yes
      Steam tip
      Yes

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