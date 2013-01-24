Fast and powerful ironing
Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, the 7400 series is ready in 2 minutes. Pressurized steam GC7430/02 power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the large water-filling inlet allows fast & easy refills. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption by selecting the eco-setting. The eco-setting offers the most energy efficient way to obtain perfect ironing results.
Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.
Steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
Continuous steam output up to 120 g/min thanks to the small amounts of water that are pumped into the boiler each time. For perfect and fast crease removal.
Permanent anti-calc tablets delay the formation of scale build up ensuring better protection for your system iron
This system iron is ready to use in less than 2 minutes.
The seperate watertank allows you to re-fill the watertank any time, even during ironing, without waiting.
The iron is only 1.2 kg making ironing easy and effortless.
Fast & powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Sustainability
Calc management
Technical specifications