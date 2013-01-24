Home
PerfectCare Compact

Steam generator iron

GC7846/86
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam* Iron faster with 2x more steam* Iron faster with 2x more steam*
    PerfectCare Compact Steam generator iron

    Iron faster with 2x more steam*

    Powerful, continuous steam makes fast work of all your ironing - without any need to adjust temperature thanks to our OptimalTEMP technology. Compact and lightweight for easy use and storage. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD1,498.00

      Iron faster with 2x more steam*

      Our most compact steam generator

      • Max 6.5 bar pump pressure
      • Up to 420g steam boost
      • 1.5 L water tank capacity
      • Carry lock
      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

      OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

      OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

      Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime.

      Safe on all ironable garments, no-burns guaranteed

      Safe on all ironable garments, no-burns guaranteed

      Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

      Large tank for long use

      Large tank for long use

      A 1.5-liter transparent tank gives you 1.5 hours of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily under the tap through the large filling door.

      Calc-clean container included - no catridges, no extra cost

      Calc-clean container included - no catridges, no extra cost

      Our built in descaling system, Smart Calc Clean reminds you when you need to descale. It includes a container to make descaling easy. This means no cartridges are required and no additional costs.

      Save energy with ECO mode

      Save energy with ECO mode

      Save energy and get the same great results. ECO mode reduces your energy consumption for garments that require less steam.

      Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

      Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

      The lightweight, compact size is perfect for storage and fits conveniently on your ironing board. Exclusive ProVelocity technology makes our steam generators smaller and more compact than ever.

      Carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

      Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      The automatic shut off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.

      Scratch resistant SteamGlide soleplate provides good gliding

      Scratch resistant SteamGlide soleplate provides good gliding

      Our special SteamGlide soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technology

        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes
        No burns
        Yes
        No temperature settings needed
        Yes
        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        ProVelocity steam engine
        Yes
        Smart Control Processor
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 120  g/min
        Power
        2400  W
        Pressure
        max 6.5 bar pump
        Ready to use
        2  min
        Steam boost
        Up to 420  g
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Easy to use

        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Soleplate gliding performance
        3  stars
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide
        Water tank capacity
        1500  ml
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom
        Hose length
        1.6  m
        Integrated power plug
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Precision steam tip
        Yes
        Ready to use
        • Light indicator
        • Sound indicator
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        4  stars
        Tap water suitable
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Smart Calc Clean
        Descaling reminder
        • Light
        • Sound
        • no cartridges needed, no extra

      • Accessories included

        Calc clean container
        Yes

      • Storage

        Carry lock
        For transportation and safety
        Cord storage
        Velcro fix
        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        23 x 27.5 x 39.3  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        19.3x22.3x37.3  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        3.85  kg
        Weight of iron
        1.2  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        2.95  kg

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving mode
        Yes
        Energy saving*
        30  %
        Recycled plastic used
        30  %
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • Up to 30% energy saving with ECO mode compared to Turbo mode based on IEC 60311
          • Compared to Philips steam iron Azur

