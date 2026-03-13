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PerfectCare Expert Steam generator iron

Discontinued

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PerfectCare ExpertSteam generator iron

GC9240/02

PerfectCare Expert Steam generator iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Consumer Care Book Philips PerfectCare Expert Steam generator iron GC9240/02

  • PDF file, 571.6 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of conformity Philips PerfectCare Expert Steam generator iron GC9240/02

  • PDF file, 25.6 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

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