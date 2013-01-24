Tested and approved by independent textile experts

This iron is tested and approved by independent textile expert institutes such as DWI, IWTO and Woolmark, for its excellent ironing performance. The Woolmark Apparel Care program helps consumers identify quality laundry products that are approved by The Woolmark Company for use on wool products. Philips with its exclusive OptimalTEMP technology is so far the only ironing brand able to be certified with the Gold standard from Woolmark. You can be confident that our Woolmark-approved apparel care products are ideally suited for any wool garments.