Viva Collection

Toaster

HD2636/20
  • Enjoy great toast Enjoy great toast Enjoy great toast
    Philips toaster HD2636/20 with wide deep slots and self-centering feature to ensure evenly golden brown toast on thick or thin slices. Features integrated bun warming rack, slide out crumb tray and one-touch reheat and defrost buttons. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD398.00

      Toaster for always golden brown bread

      • 2 slot metal
      • 3 function
      • Brushed metal
      • Extra wide slot, bun warmer
      The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch.

      Extrawide slots to fit your bread, thick or thin

      Philips toaster with extra wide slots to fit your bread, thick or thin.

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

      Automatic safety shut-off in event of jammed bread

      The toaster will automatically shut-off if the bread gets jammed inside.

      Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

      Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants.

      High lift feature to safely take out smaller pieces

      This feature allows you to lift smaller pieces of bread even higher to take them out safely.

      Variable width self-centered slots for evenly toasted bread

      Philips toaster with self-centered slots allow you to put thick or thin slices and make sure they stay in the center for evenly toasted bread.

      Adjustable seven levels of browning control

      The Philips Avance Collection Toaster has seven adjustable levels of browning control.

      Reheat, defrost and toast frozen bread at any browning level

      Reheat, defrost and toast frozen bread at any browning level

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

      Cord winding facility for easy storage

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50 - 60 Hz
        Cord length
        0.85 m
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Power
        850-1000 W

      • General specifications

        Non slip feet
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Bun warmer
        yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Black and metal
        Product dimensions (L x W x H)
        19x28x18.5 cm
        Materials
        • Brush stainless-steel housing
        • Chrome plated top

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

