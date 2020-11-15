Viva Collection Stainless steel inner pot
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Viva Collection Stainless steel inner pot
Worry-free cooking
With food-grade stainless steel inner pot
Anti-scratch material
Anti-scratch stainless steel.
Food-grade safety
Made of food-grade 304 stainless steel.
Suitable for 6L Philips All-in-one Cookers
Suitable for HD2137, HD2237, HD2178, HD2145.
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